Thousands Of Migrants Working Illegally Arrested In Border Security Crackdown

Kevin Schofield
·2 min read
The step up in activity is part of the government's attempts to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats.
The step up in activity is part of the government's attempts to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats. via Associated Press

Thousands of migrants working illegally in the UK have been arrested since Labour came to power, new figures have revealed.

The raids are part of the government’s attempts to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats.

According to the Home Office, 3,930 arrests were made by immigration enforcement officers between July 5 and January 31 - a 38% increase compared to the previous 12-month period when the Tories were still in power.

In January alone, a record 609 people were arrested working in nail bars, convenience stores, restaurants and car washes, which was a 48% rise compared to the same month last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The immigration rules must be respected and enforced. For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken.

“Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system and our economy.

“That’s why we are boosting enforcement to record levels alongside tough new legislation to smash the criminal gangs that undermine our border security and who have been getting away with it for far too long.”

Eddy Montgomery, director of enforcement, compliance and crime, said: “These figures demonstrate the commitment of my teams to crack down on those who think they can flout our immigration system.

“I hope it sends a strong signal that there is no hiding place from the law, and we will continue to ramp up our activity to ensure those involved face the full consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also know that many people who end up working illegally are often subjected to extremely poor conditions, so we will continue to do all we can to safeguard and protect the most vulnerable.”

The data was released as MPs prepare to debate the government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

It aims to introduce a raft of new offences and counter terror-style powers to crack down on people smugglers bringing migrants across the English Channel.

People selling and handling boat parts suspected of being used in Channel crossings could face up to 14 years in prison, while anyone at sea during the dangerous journeys who endangers another life could face a five-year jail term.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • American lawmakers are pushing back against Trump's tariffs — and they hope Canada notices

    The clock continues to wind down on U.S. President Donald Trump's next deadline for imposing sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods. In the meantime, some American lawmakers are pushing the president to back off tariffs altogether — and they hope Canada notices."I certainly hope the pause continues," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live. "But my real hope is some final agreement can be reached. Tariffs are only going to increase prices on the American people and pr

  • Donald Trump's Petty Reaction To Elon Musk Being Featured On Time Magazine's Cover Is Going Viral

    "He should maybe grab the reins if he doesn’t like Musk running the show."

  • Intel Veteran Warns That Trump ‘Betrayal’ Would Be Catastrophic

    Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos

  • Trump says he is serious about Canada becoming 51st state in Super Bowl interview

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he is serious about wanting Canada to become the 51st state in an interview that aired Sunday during the Super Bowl preshow.

  • ‘You Are the Government’: Noem Called Out for Trashing ‘Trust’ in Own Administration

    Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared to stumble over her words in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday as she claimed Americans “can’t trust the government.” The State of the Union host quickly interrupted Noem to point out: “You are the government!” During the interview, Noem acknowledged that President Donald Trump had given Musk full access to sensitive data about American disaster victims at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

  • Kennedy Center Swipes Back at Unprecedented Trump Shakeup

    The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., released a statement in response to President Donald Trump‘s announcement Friday that he plans to fire board members and name himself chair of the iconic institution. The Center explained that while the president does have the authority to replace board members, these actions would be unprecedented—and that it had not received any direct communication about the proposed changes. “There is nothing in the Center’s statute that

  • Trump says he will announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs Monday, and more import duties are coming

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he will announce on Monday that the United States will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including from Canada and Mexico, as well as other import duties later in the week.

  • A Former Prime Minister Has Condemned Donald's Trump's Decision To Axe US International Aid

    "An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 or above could not have caused more carnage".

  • Trump Orders NASA to Purge All Mentions of Women in Leadership On Its Websites

    [Redacted] As President Donald Trump's anti-DEI agenda comes to bear on NASA, we're getting a revealing look at what his administration apparently considers to be too woke: women. In a directive sent out just days after Trump's inauguration, NASA personnel were commanded to excise all mentions of anything "specifically targeting" women on the space agency's public websites, 404 Media reports. "Per NASA HQ direction, we are required to scrub mentions of the following terms from our public sites b

  • Here’s Who Made the Cut for Trump’s Super Bowl Posse

    President Donald Trump and a long list of VIPs are headed to the Super Bowl in style. First daughter Ivanka Trump shared her window view from Air Force One in a video posted on X. “En route to the Super Bowl,” she wrote, posting a video of clear skies seen aboard the presidential jet.

  • Trump Voters Angry at ‘Chaos’: ‘Not What We Signed Up For’

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci

  • Doug Ford's trip to Washington ignites fresh round of criticism

    Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford's two-day trip to Washington this week in the middle of the provincial election has sparked a fresh round of criticism from other main party leaders. Ford is making the trip as the incumbent premier and chair of the Council of the Federation, which includes all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers.He'll be part of a group meeting with American lawmakers and business leaders to make their case against U.S President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs. "I'm going down t

  • ‘You’re Fired’: Trump Gloats After Revoking Biden’s Security Clearances

    Donald Trump has “fired” Joe Biden. The president seemed to be reveling in his newly reclaimed powers when she shared in a Friday night Truth Social post that he has revoked his predecessor’s security clearances and canceled his daily intelligence briefings. Former presidents lose security clearance following the transition of power, but receive courtesy intel briefings in case their advice is needed on current affairs, according to the Center for Presidential Transition. However, there have bee

  • Why is Trump punishing South Africa and who are the Afrikaners he wants to give refugee status to?

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group.

  • Trump administration orders consumer protection agency to stop work, closes building

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has ordered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to stop nearly all its work, effectively shutting down an agency that was created to protect consumers after the 2008 financial crisis and subprime mortgage-lending scandal.

  • Egypt announces emergency Arab summit after Trump's Gaza plan infuriates key allies

    CAIRO (AP) — Egypt announced Sunday that it will host an emergency Arab summit on Feb. 27 to discuss “new and dangerous developments” after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

  • A Teen Waited at a Bus Stop, Then Vanished Forever. 8 Years Later, an Undercover Sting Finally Revealed What Happened to Him

    On Dec. 7, 2003, Daniel Morcombe set off from his family’s home to shop for Christmas gifts, and was never seen again

  • Freed Israeli hostages did not know their loved ones had died

    For the Israeli hostages freed Saturday, the suffering did not end when Hamas militants paraded their frail and gaunt figures on a stage in Gaza ahead of their release to the Red Cross.

  • 'Should I just laugh?': Energy experts question Freeland's pledge to push LNG

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland’s pitch to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to allies is drawing skeptical reactions from those who say her government neglected the sector over the past decade.

  • Nancy Mace Drags Animals Into Her Latest Transgender Attack

    Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace tested out her latest attack on transgender people during a Saturday appearance on Fox News. In an interview with host Laura Ingraham, Mace claimed that she “uncovered” a $10 million federal program for “making animals trans” as she lauded President Donald Trump’s directives aimed at drastically cutting government spending. “This information is being exposed to the American people, and I am so grateful for it,” said Mace. “And you have to ask yourself wh