Thousands of outages reported across San Diego County during weekend heatwave
San Diego Gas & Electric crews worked to restore power after more than 13,000 outages were reported countywide due to extreme heat.
Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Here is the latest information, including the projected path of the storm.
The land is moving so fast that authorities have switched off gas and electricity to hundreds of homes.
“So many people terrified. So much beauty gone. It’s what’s happened almost every summer of my life.” | Opinion
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
A Dutch engineer wants to transform an expanse of arid land into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife — and in the process, change the weather
Keepers at Birdland in the Cotswolds have been trying to breed a southern cassowary for more than 25 years.
OWYHEE, Nev. (AP) — The family placed flowers by a pair of weathered cowboy boots, as people quietly gathered for the memorial of the soft-spoken tribal chairman who mentored teens in the boxing ring and teased his grandkids on tractor rides.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A young golden eagle attacked a toddler in Norway, clawing her so badly that she needed stitches, in what an ornithologist says is likely the bird’s fourth such attack on humans in the past week.
On Sunday morning of last week, Lynn O'Connor took her two dogs and her neighbour's dog for a walk, as she often does, on her rural property near Washington state's Kettle Falls. The dogs took off, chasing something in the distance, but she couldn't quite see what."I thought it was cows," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. It was not cows. It was a black bear. And she was about two metres away from it."She was coming at me swiping and huffing, and she had her shoulders really big and her
Hurricane warning issued for Gulf of Mexico as PTC 6 looms; NHC tracking 3 areas
This is the time of year when meteorologists are on the lookout for hurricanes forming over the Atlantic Ocean. As Global News has previously reported, those hurricanes are increasingly super-sized because of warmer ocean waters, caused by climate change. Eric Sorensen reports on how the lack of hurricanes could be yet another signal our planet's climate systems are growing out of sync.
JASPER, ALTA. — Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
Tropical Storm Francine has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to intensify, with storm surge and hurricane watches issued for the Louisiana coast
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency after landslides buckled roads and left hundreds of residents without power in an affluent coastal area.
Several days of below-seasonal temperatures are on tap in southern Ontario as gusty, northwesterly winds blow through. We could see bands of lake-effect rain along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and we may even see some waterspouts, too
Summer 2.0 sets up in Eastern Canada this week after a very cold weekend. Temperatures are well below seasonal with overnight lows pushing the zero-degree mark. However, by Wednesday the heat is set to return as a ridge moves in bringing temperatures 10 degrees above seasonal for some. Meteorologist Laura Power explains.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tropical Storm Francine formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and was expected to drench the Texas coast with rain before coming ashore in Louisiana as a hurricane on Wednesday night.
A team of marine scientists were tracking a pregnant female porbeagle shark. It's not the largest of its ilk out there, but at over seven feet long and a maw lined with terrible teeth to match, the shark is still a fearsome predator in its own right. But their efforts to track it came to […]
Saturday’s heavy rain will be followed by an encore presentation Sunday for some communities across the Maritimes
(Bloomberg) -- Almost all of Australia's major airports including Sydney and Brisbane are vulnerable to the worst impacts of climate change, according to new analysis that spells out the threats to the multibillion-dollar investments favored by large pension funds.