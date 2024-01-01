Thousands take part in London's annual New Year's Day parade

Performers during the New Year's Day Parade in London (PA)

Thousands of revellers took to the streets of London to mark New Year’s Day with the annual parade.

Chesney Hawkes and Paddington Bear were among the 8,000 performers in the parade from all around the world, with thousands of spectators watching from the roadside.

The march from Green Park to Westminster, which began at 12 noon, saw supergroup Boyzlife, made up of Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden from Boyzone and Westlife, help headline festivities.

Popstar Hawkes, 52, flew from his home in Los Angeles for the event.

Rachael O’Connor, a singer from Northern Ireland who reached the quarterfinals of The Voice, also performed.

Also among the performers were stunt artists Moto-Stunts International and around a dozen American marching bands.

The Met Police said extra officers would be patrolling the event, and asked attendees to remain “vigilant and report anything suspicious”.

The event, which has been taking place since 1987, has more than 8,000 people taking part.

Entries from community groups across 20 London boroughs were also given the chance to display their talents to the thousands watching.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said prior to the event: “There really is no better place to welcome in the New Year than London. From the World’s greatest fireworks show on New Year’s Eve, to the fun-filled London’s New Year’s Day Parade and Festival, our capital will be celebrating our unity and diversity as we again show the World that London is open to all.”

The parade was broadcast live on the parade’s website, as well as on London Live.

Also speaking prior to the event, Joe Bone, director of the parade, said: “We are going to party like it’s 2024, and to have such a top talent with Chesney and Boyzlife leading the way, is going to be the icing on the cake.

“We always have a blast on New Year’s Day, but this time round promises to be the biggest and best yet.”

The march set off from near Green Park Station, before heading down to Piccadilly Circus, going through Regent Street and then making its way to Parliament Square.

The festivities came after a spectacular fireworks show at the South Bank to mark the moment clocks struck midnight.