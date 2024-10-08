Thousands of Pro-Palestine Demonstrators March in NYC on Oct 7 Anniversary

Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators took to the streets of New York on October 7, marking one year since a Hamas-led attack on Israel left more than 1,200 people dead and prompted the latest conflict in Gaza.

This footage filmed by Cory J Rosen shows the demonstrators marching in Manhattan on October 7, chanting and waving Palestinian flags. Some demonstrators also carried a huge Palestinian flag.

Police officers and vehicles are also visible on location in the footage.

Local news reports quoted the NYPD as saying that several people were arrested during the demonstrations. Credit: Cory J. Rosen via Storyful