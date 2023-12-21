'Thousands' Protest in Buenos Aires Against Milei's Austerity Plan

“Thousands” of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, December 20, to protest for the first time against newly elected president Javier Milei’s economic policies.

Earlier this month, Milei, who assumed office with a commitment to reduce public spending, announced sweeping plans to reform the economy and reduce protests.

Left-wing and social organizations defied Milei’s new laws that significantly restricted protests on Wednesday, but no major incidents were reported.

Footage shared by protest-goer Facundo Cabral shows people marching through the streets of Buenos Aires on Wednesday. Credit: Facundo Cabral via Storyful