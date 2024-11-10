Thousands protest over handling of Spanish flood disaster

STORY: :: Thousands march through Valencia

to demand accountability after deadly floods

:: Valencia, Spain

:: November 9, 2024

:: Angela Quadrilla, Student

"We are alive. I don’t know how. And the only thing I want to say is that this abandonment and institutional negligence must be held accountable. And even though I am exhausted, haven’t slept at all, and am very anxious, I am here to demand answers because this is not normal."

In one of Europe’s deadliest natural disasters in decades, the floodwaters devastated the Valencia province. Nearly 80 people are still missing.

As protesters gathered in the city center, many called for the resignation of regional leader Carlos Mazon, accusing him of mishandling the crisis. Demonstrators shouted chants of "Killers!" and held signs reading, "Our hands are stained with mud, yours with blood," as they plastered the Valencia Regional Government Palace with muddy handprints, a symbol of their anger and frustration.

The demonstration, organized by over 30 civil groups, was a response to what residents describe as delayed emergency action. Protesters claim that Mazon issued an alert too late, hours after water had already inundated villages across the region. Some local municipalities and even the University of Valencia raised alarms ahead of the regional government, with warnings starting as early as October 28.

While the protest remained largely peaceful, tensions flared as some demonstrators threw objects at police officers and clashed with authorities, leading to brief scuffles.