Thousands protest U.S. support for Israel on last day of DNC

STORY: :: Chicago, Illinois

::August 22, 2024

:: Thousands protest the war in Gaza on

the last day of the DNC in Chicago

::Delegates hold a sit-in after the DNC

snubs requests for a Palestinian speaker

"They talk about, oh our party is a big tent party, you know, we are inclusive -- Muslims, Jews, white people, Black people, it doesn't matter, we welcome everybody -- but somehow that rule doesn't apply to Palestinians? Like, you know what I mean, that's crazy. That's insane. That's not what our values are, you know what I'm saying? So that's why I'm here. I'm here until they allow a Palestinian speaker on stage."

Leaders of the Uncommitted National Movement, which mobilized nearly 750,000 voters during the primary elections to protest U.S. support for Israel's war in Gaza, said late on Wednesday (August 21) that convention organizers had rejected their request to include a Palestinian speaker in the program.

A handful of allies gathered to protest the exclusion, vowing not to move until they get a speaking slot.

U.S. President Joe Biden's support for Israel's assault on Hamas-ruled Gaza, one of the most divisive issues in the party, has not featured prominently at the convention.