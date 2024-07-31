Thousands protest in Venezuela as anger grows over election

Protesters took to streets throughout Venezuela on Tuesday, waving flags and demanding Maduro acknowledge he lost Sunday's election to the opposition that says they clinched a landslide victory.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from running in the election but spearheaded the campaign for Gonzalez, appeared with him at a gathering in Caracas.

Opposition protesters were also marching in the cities of Valencia, Maracay, San Cristobal, Maracaibo and Barquisimeto.

The protests, which the government denounced as an attempted "coup," began on Monday after the South American country's electoral authority declared that Maduro had won a third term with 51% of votes to extend a quarter-century of socialist rule.