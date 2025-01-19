Thousands of Protesters Gather at Lincoln Memorial Ahead of Trump's Inauguration

Demonstrators protesting president-elect Donald Trump gathered in Washington, DC, on Saturday, January 18, ahead of his inauguration scheduled for Monday.

Video recorded by Brendan Gutenschwager shows the large crowd of protesters gathered around the frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. People were seen holding signs referencing climate disaster, abortion rights, support for Palestine, and other topics.

In a post on Saturday evening, organizers of the event, dubbed the People’s March, said 50,000 people had attended the demonstration. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful