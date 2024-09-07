Thousands of protesters turn out for anti-racism rally in Glasgow

Anti-racism campaigners have welcomed a “phenomenal show” of solidarity after an anti-immigration rally initially promoted by Tommy Robinson was overshadowed by protesters in Glasgow’s George Square.

The opposing rallies were separated by lines of police and metal barriers, with a Stand Up to Racism Scotland event, in coalition with trade unions and leading refugee rights organisations, taking over most of the square as speakers addressed a swelling crowd of several thousand.

On the grassy areas to the side of George Square, families camped out as toddlers in ear defenders jigged to the beat of an all-female drumming troupe amid signs reading “refugees welcome” and “stop the far right”.

The anti-immigration rally was advertised as a peaceful protest “against our government’s mass and illegal immigration policies which are tearing the UK apart”, and was promoted by Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, the co-founder of the now defunct English Defence League, in the days after the Southport attack.

In the first significant anti-immigration rally in Scotland since similar events descended into violent disorder south of the border, a contingent of about 200 people gathered in front of the City Chambers, some draped in union flags and saltires and carrying placards reading “just stop immigration”, “secure our borders” and “asylum frauds out”.

Organised by the Glasgow Cabbie Facebook page, which has circulated misinformation relating to the killing of three children in Southport in July, the event had been promoted online under the same “enough is enough” banner that led to unrest in Liverpool, Manchester, Belfast and Leeds in recent weeks.

Anti-racist demonstrators mocked the anti-immigration rally, chanting “there are many many more of us than you”, “where’s Tommy?” and “we are many, we are Glasgow”.

The rallies were noisy but largely peaceful, with occasional skirmishes as police moved to prevent opposing protesters directly confronting one another.

Leading the speakers on the Stand Up to Racism Scotland stage, Zamard Zahid thanked the crowd for the “phenomenal show” and told them they were “the voice of those men, women and children in our communities who were too frightened to be here today because there are fascists in our city centre”.

The chief executive of the Scottish Refugee Council, Sabir Zazai, told the crowd it was “our collective responsibility” to fight against racism. “The biggest problem facing the UK isn’t refugees, it’s racism,” he said to raucous cheers.

Echoing Zahid, he said the far-right disorder that spread across England last month had been the first occasion since he arrived in the UK as an asylum seeker, fleeing the conflict in Afghanistan, that he had felt seriously anxious about his safety. “My own family asked me whether we are safe in this country.”

The Police Scotland assistant chief constable Gary Ritchie said in advance of the rallies that a “proportionate policing plan” was in place to balance public safety with the right to peacefully demonstrate. “Violence and disorder is not legitimate protest and anyone who engages in disorder will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.”

Specially trained hate-crime advisers were deployed on the day to support officers.

Before the rally, Glasgow city council’s leader, Susan Aitken, said that “far-right ringleaders” like Tommy Robinson were “not welcome in Glasgow”, as she called for a “celebration of this diverse, multicultural city” in George Square.