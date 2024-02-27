Thousands of protesting farmers travel to Cardiff

Farmers have already taken part in protests across Wales this month

Farming leaders have called on the Welsh government to listen to the "anguish" of rural communities, ahead of a planned protest at the Senedd.

Thousands are expected to descend on Cardiff Bay to object to a major overhaul of farm subsidies, branded "unworkable" by unions.

South Wales Police said it was helping to facilitate the protest but urged people not to turn up in tractors.

The Welsh government said it was listening to the sector's concerns.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, outgoing First Minister Mark Drakeford and Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths announced a list of actions they would take following talks with farming leaders.

They included considering an "evidence-based review" of the ways farms can help soak in planet-warming carbon emissions, and carrying out updated economic analysis of the new post-Brexit subsidy scheme.

A requirement for all farms to ensure 10% tree coverage in exchange for funding in future has proved hugely controversial.

An economic impact assessment published alongside the latest consultation suggested the government's plans could lead to a 10.8% reduction in livestock numbers and an 11% cut in labour needed on Welsh farms.

Ministers have since said that analysis was outdated and did not take into account all parts of its new funding scheme.

But the figures sparked protest meetings attracting thousands at Welshpool in Powys and Carmarthen, and go-slow tractor demonstrations across Wales throughout February.

Farmers sounded their horns as they drove through Newtown in Powys to protest the scheme

The discontent among farmers in Wales has its roots in many issues besides the new subsidy regime - from the handling of bovine TB to the imposition of stricter regulations on the spreading of manure.

NFU Cymru president Aled Jones said in his 12 years as a union official he had "never witnessed such anguish in rural communities".

"There's a sense that they've not been listened to, not considered, not valued," he said.

He called on the government to reset its relationship with the countryside, and suggested the introduction of the new funding scheme may need to be paused.

"Fundamentally we have one opportunity to get this right," he added.

How will the protest affect travel?

There have been some warnings of delays for motorists in Cardiff, including patients travelling to hospital.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board posted on Facebook: "Patients may experience travel delays... call ahead if you are experiencing disruption."

South Wales Police said it was aware of a planned protest being held in Cardiff Bay on Wednesday, which may involve slow-moving traffic across the south Wales road network.

While there were no planned road closures there would be controlled access to some roads around the Senedd, it said.

Superintendent Esyr Jones said: "South Wales Police respects the right to peaceful protest and we are in discussions with the organisers to ensure that the protest takes place safely, lawfully with minimum disruption to the wider public."

While there was an agreement to facilitate protest activity outside the Senedd, he urged protestors not to bring tractors or other agricultural vehicles.

"There are concerns that they pose a risk to the safety of other road users and restrict the movement of emergency services in a busy city environment," he said.

Inside the Senedd, members are set to debate and vote on a motion brought by the Welsh Conservatives calling for the Sustainable Farming Scheme to be scrapped, followed by a Plaid Cymru motion calling for urgent changes to the government's approach to bovine TB.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, said farmers in Wales had sent a message that "enough is enough".

"The Sustainable Farming Scheme will have a devastating impact on our farming communities, and farmers are rightly not prepared to take it lying down," he said.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said the government needed to pause the introduction of its new funding scheme "in recognition of the strength of feeling".

"That would give time to reflect on the arguments that have been made during the consultation and allow them to hopefully set off on a different trajectory in terms of showing the Welsh government cares for agriculture and rural Wales," he said.

"Currently that isn't how it feels."

Andrew Tuddenham, head of policy for the Soil Association in Wales, said it was "clear that the Welsh government's relationship with the countryside and the level of trust is not in a good place at the moment."

"There really needs to be an improvement because we just don't have time for this state of affairs - in terms of responding to the nature emergency and the climate emergency," he said.

The Welsh government said it wanted "a successful future for Welsh farming."

"We have had a seven year conversation with farmers to design future farming support and we are committed to continuing to working with farmers to develop the Sustainable Farming Scheme," a spokeswoman said.

"We have been clear we expect changes to be made following the consultation, and we will continue to listen."

The Sustainable Farming Scheme consultation is set to close on 7 March.