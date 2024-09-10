Thousands rally against proposed 76ers arena in Philadelphia ahead of town hall

The rally: Organized by community groups like the Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance (APIPA), 4,000 people braved the rain and marched down the Chinatown neighborhood. The event highlighted fears that the arena, proposed in July 2022 to be ready by the 2031-32 season, would displace residents and businesses, prioritizing profit over long-standing community needs. Rally participants argued that the development would harm the flourishing Chinatown neighborhood, with some citing concerns about increased congestion and accessibility issues near Jefferson Hospital. Developers of the arena have not commented on the rally.

Upcoming meeting: Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who has yet to take a firm stance on the project, will host a town hall meeting at the Convention Center on Wednesday to discuss the controversial proposal for the new Sixers arena. The Save Chinatown Coalition will reportedly be attending and representing the 69% of Philadelphians who oppose the arena. While the mayor prioritizes keeping the Sixers in the city, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has attempted to lure the team to Camden with $400 million in tax credits.