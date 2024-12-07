Thousands remain without power in NI after Storm Darragh

BBC
·4 min read
NIE workers in hi-viz hello jackets watching a cherry picker repair a damaged electric pole
NIE says it may be a number of days before they can reconnect all affected customers [BBC]

NIE Networks will open community assistance centres across Northern Ireland on Sunday as about 22,000 homes remain without power following Storm Darragh.

Sustained gusts caused "extensive damage" on Saturday, leaving 48,000 homes without mains electricity, NIE said.

Engineering teams have restored connection to more than 25,000 properties, but NIE estimates it may be a number of days before they can reconnect all affected customers.

On Saturday evening, NIE had deployed 600 staff and were working to bring in additional personnel from across the UK, operations manager Alex Houston told BBC News NI.

"Our initial focus will be on restoring the high-voltage customers and then working through to the low-voltage network, it will take a little bit of time to assess the damage there," Mr Houston added.

NIE have asked customers to "bear with them" as they work to reconnect the network.

A black car half-suspended mid air, wrapped in a large fallen tree, a fence and parked white vehicle are also visible
Properties and vehicles were damaged during the storm [Pacemaker]

Assistance centres

NIE will open community assistance across Northern Ireland on Sunday.

From 14:00 to 16:00 GMT on 8 December, leisure centres in the following areas will open to offer assistance to those still without power:

  • South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon

  • Lagan Valley Leisureplex in Lisburn

  • Ards Blair Mayne in Newtownards

  • Seven Towers in Ballymena

  • Cookstown Leisure Centre

  • Kilkeel Leisure Centre

  • Fermanagh Lakeland Forum

Additionally, Coleraine Leisure Centre will open from noon until 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

The centres will offer warm drinks, charging and changing facilities and NIE Networks staff will be on hand to answer any queries.

The Red Cross will also be working with NIE to provide support in a number of locations across Northern Ireland.

An amber warning for wind - the second highest level of weather warning - was issued from 01:00 GMT until 15:00 on Saturday.

A yellow wind warning remains in place until 06:00 on Sunday.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it responded to approximately 900 incidents, mainly debris on roads, fallen trees and flooding.

Essential travel only was advised on Saturday and there were several road traffic accidents.

A substantial number of road closures remain in place and road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance.

At one point on Saturday morning, there were no trains running in Northern Ireland but many lines have now resumed albeit with delays.

Bus services, flights and ferries were also affected.

Electricity generation was temporarily suspended at Ballylumford, one of Northern Ireland's main power stations, after the natural gas-fired power station reported structural damage to one of its smaller chimneys.

A number of festive events were cancelled and councils closed some facilities on Saturday and Sunday.

All six Irish Premiership games were cancelled, with late postponements having left fans in an "appalling situation", according to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons.

Ballylumford power station - white chimneys, one is visibly damaged and bent, dwellings and mountains visible in background
Electricity generation was temporarily suspended at Ballylumford power station [Maxine Johnston]

Storm Darragh is the fourth named storm of the season, following Ashley, Bert, and Conall.

The strongest gusts on Saturday included:

  • 78mph (126km/h) at Orlock Head, County Down

  • 71mph (114km/h) at Killowen, County Down

  • 68mph (109km/h) at Magilligan, County Londonderry

In the Republic of Ireland, gusts of 87mph (140kmh) were recorded in County Galway as the storm moved in from the Atlantic.

At the height of the storm, around 400,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Republic. About 120,000 customers remain cut off.

Ann Glasgow in a red jumper, stood in front of very large fallen tree
Ann Glasgow told BBC News NI a fallen tree damaged three cars outside her property in Londonderry [BBC]

In England, two men were killed by trees falling on their vehicles during the storm.

Gusts of up to 93mph (150km/h) battered some areas as the storm caused significant disruption in south Wales and western England.

About three million people were sent an emergency alert from the government as Storm Darragh approached the UK.

Throughout the day, hundreds of thousands of homes were left without power across the country with more than 1,000 engineers deployed. Thousands are still without supply.

Useful contacts and websites

Large tree that has fallen, damaging red brick wall with house in background, lots of loose bricks and debris on ground
A yellow wind warning remains in place until 06:00 GMT on Sunday [Pacemaker]

All the latest road closures and fallen trees can be found on the Traffic Watch NI website.

For the latest on weather warnings you can check the Met Office website, or keep up to date with BBC weather.

To report faults or emergencies you should contact:

  • Northern Ireland Housing Executive: 03448 920 901

  • Openreach: 08000 23 20 23 or visit openreach.co.uk

  • Gas networks: 0800 002001

  • NI Water: 03457 44 00 88 or visit niwater.com

  • Flooding Incident Line: 0300 2000 100

  • NIE Networks: 03457 643 643 or visit nienetworks.co.uk

