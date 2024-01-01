Thousands ring in 2024 as London declares itself ‘A Place for Everyone’

London saw in the New Year with a 13 minute firework display which lit up the skies above the capital.

Tens of thousands of revellers lined the banks of the Thames for the show which was accompanied by music.

Planning for the event started in the summer and thousands of fireworks were set off against the backdrop of the London Eye and Big Ben.

After the bongs of Big Ben sounded midnight, “London: A Place for Everyone” appeared high above the crowds on the banks of the River Thames as the unity-themed display welcomed the new year.

In a display that lasted almost 15 minutes, 100,000 people cast their eyes to the sky to take in the fireworks, lasers, and drone spectacular.

As hits by the Spice Girls, Calvin Harris, Dua Lupa and others rang out across the city, revellers were invited to look back on 2023

The city celebration referenced the King’s coronation and also used Charles’ quote to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush crossing, in which he said the new arrivals “collectively enrich the fabric of our national life”.

The display – which included more than 12,000 fireworks, 600 drones and 430 lights – also paid homage to the NHS, which celebrated 75 years in 2023.

The show was organised by the Mayor of London, who said it was London’s “best and biggest ever” New Year celebration.

Mr Khan added: “Our unique combination of fireworks, drones, lighting and music have put on a fabulous show for the millions watching around the globe, sending a message of unity and showing why London is the greatest city in the world.

“2023 was filled with so many special moments, and as we move into 2024, I feel more inspired than ever to continue our work towards building a better, greener and more prosperous city for everyone.”

Scotland’s Hogmanay celebrations were just as impressive as its southern counterpart, with music from English rock band Pulp crooning the crowds as fireworks forked overhead in another brilliant display.

Thousands gathered at the sold-out Princes Garden Street Party and Concert in the Gardens for the festival’s 30th anniversary, which is widely regarded as one of the world’s best places to ring in the New Year.

Some were left impressed by what Hogmanay had to offer.

Mark Wright, 50, said: “This is the first time I’ve been here. The fireworks were brilliant.

“I’ll be here next year, straight away. As soon as I get home I’ll be booking up for next year.”

Alice, 42, a Londoner who ditched the capital for the northern festival, said she had left her children at home for an “incredible” New Year’s Eve chock-full of retro tunes.

“Could there be a band more perfect for this than Pulp? Possibly only Blondie – I couldn’t think of a better band,” she told PA Media.

She continued: “The fireworks were incredible; they went on and on and on.

“We’re from London, and Hogmanay is one of those things you always feel is a bit overdone, but it’s been incredible, and to have snuck into the VIP area by accident is excellent.”