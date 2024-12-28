Thousands of serving soldiers claiming benefits, statistics reveal

Official figures show that there are 4,500 people who are currently serving in the Armed Forces and are also on Universal Credit - Ilbusca/E+

Thousands of military personnel are having to claim benefits because of their low pay, damning new statistics reveal.

Official figures show that there are 4,500 people who are currently serving in the Armed Forces and are also on Universal Credit.

Meanwhile the number of veterans who are claiming the handout soared to 65,000 in the month before the election was held.

Labour said the statistics showed previous Tory governments had “eroded this nation’s moral contract with defence personnel and veterans”.

It comes after the Government announced that it will change eligibility rules so that all veterans can get access to social housing.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, also handed soldiers their biggest pay rise in 22 years just after the election, increasing salaries by 6 per cent.

A Labour spokesman said: “Our brave veterans should be able to celebrate this festive period with loved ones, not struggling to make ends meet.

“This Labour Government is hugely proud of our Armed Forces personnel, veterans, and their families.

“We will ensure that veterans have the security they deserve, with a roof over their head.”

The Ministry of Defence first started collecting data just over two years ago on serving personnel and veterans who are claiming benefits.

The latest statistics show that, as of June, there were 4,500 serving personnel and 65,000 veterans who are on Universal Credit.

That compares with 3,000 serving personnel and 39,000 veterans who were registered as claiming the benefit in July 2022.

Labour analysis found that over the past two years the Tories oversaw a 50 per cent increase in serving personnel and a 65 per cent rise in veterans on welfare.

But ministers cautioned that the nature of the figures made such comparisons difficult.

The statistics are being compiled as and when soldiers and veterans declare themselves to be on benefits, meaning the numbers are expected to grow.

Sir Stephen Timms, the welfare minister, said: “It should be noted that Armed Forces status is self-reported by claimants and is not verified by the Ministry of Defence or Office for Veterans’ Affairs.

“Increases in the numbers of claimants with a recorded status of ‘currently serving’ or ‘served in the past’ do not necessarily mean the overall numbers of claimants who are currently serving or have served in the past have increased, and may reflect increases in the number of claimants for whom data is held as data coverage improves over time.”

Sir Stephen Timms says the figures may not portray an increase in veterans on benefits, but an improvement in data coverage - House of Commons/PA Wire

Labour ministers have announced that they are going to move veterans to the front of social housing queues by exempting them from local connection tests.

Councils use the tests, which are based on how long a person has lived or worked in the area, when they are deciding who to allocate council houses to.

Under the changes veterans, who are already supposed to get priority treatment, will be exempted from the tests.