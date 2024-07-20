Thousands set to gather for 120th Royal Welsh Show

The Royal Welsh Show marks its 120th anniversary this year [The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society]

The Royal Welsh Show gets under way on Monday, marking 120 years since the annual agricultural show first began.

The four-day event, held at Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells in Powys, usually attracts about 250,000 people from 40 different countries.

What is The Royal Welsh Show?

It is an agricultural festival that takes place every summer and aims to showcase the best of Welsh livestock.

This year's event begins on 22 July and ends on 25 July.

The showground in Llanelwedd, which plays host to the annual Royal Welsh Show, was built in 1963 [Royal Welsh Agricultural Society]

There are various events which take place each year, including the judging of sheep, cattle, pigs and horses, sheepdog trials and carriage driving displays.

There are also stalls and exhibitions, displays of country sports and traditional Welsh crafts.

It is not unusual for the show to welcome a royal visitor.

King Charles III was recently made patron of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and has visited the festival a number of times - including in 2013, the day after his first grandson, Prince George, was born.

A member of the crowd greeted him with a cry of "congratulations granddad!"

The then-Prince Charles at the Royal Welsh Show in July 2013 [Getty Images]

What’s happening at The Royal Welsh Show?

There are a variety of competitions that take place throughout the four days.

Many of these involve livestock, such as horses, cattle, sheep, pigs and goats, with almost 7,000 animals being exhibited.

There is also a variety of non-livestock competitions - ranging from floral displays to stick making, wood chopping and a tug-of-war.

This year there will also be a horticultural village, featuring a variety of gardens with different themes.

The show's director, Richard Price, said the new village would be "a celebration of community and commercial growing".

It is due to be officially opened by BBC Gardeners' World presenter Sue Kent.

Carriage driving displays are one of many events which take place at the show each year [The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society]

What is cob day?

What many visitors regard as the highlight of the week is cob day, which is traditionally held on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 50 Welsh cobs - horses - are paraded in front of a packed crowd before being judged in the main ring.

They compete for the ultimate prize, the George Prince of Wales Cup.

Where is The Royal Welsh Show?

The show takes place in the village of Llanelwedd at the permanent Royal Welsh Showground, a 150-acre site built in 1963.

Before the showground was built, the annual agricultural show was held at no fewer than 37 different locations, alternating between north and south of Wales.

About 200,000 people visit the Royal Welsh Show each year [The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society]

Parking, trains, and buses

The showground is located where the A470 and A483 cross and free parking is available at the bottom end of the showground.

There are free park and ride car parks on all the main routes to the showground, with buses running between 07:30 BST and 21:30 each day.

For visitors coming by train, the nearest station is at Builth Road, just over one mile (1.6km) away from the showground.

The T4 bus route between Newtown and Cardiff stops at both Builth Wells and Llanelwedd, a short distance from the showground.

Can you watch The Royal Welsh Show on TV?

BBC Wales Today will broadcast each evening from The Royal Welsh Showground, with a special Wales Today programme at 20:00 on Thursday.

Welsh language viewers will find S4C broadcasting live from The Royal Welsh Show every day from 09:00 to 17:00.

What will the weather be like?

It is too early to say for sure, but the forecast for the first half of the show appears to be dry, if a little cloudy, with average temperatures of about 19C (66F).

You can keep up to date with the latest weather forecasts for Builth Wells here.

