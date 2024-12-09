Thousands still without power after Storm Darragh

Some SP Energy Network customers in north and mid Wales have been told their power will not be restored until 21:00 GMT on Monday [BBC]

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Wales remain without power after Storm Darragh swept across the country at the weekend.

Winds of up to 94mph (150km/h) battered large parts of the country, and a rare red warning was in place for the western and southern coastal regions of Wales on Saturday.

National Grid said on Monday morning that there were 31,972 properties currently without power across south and mid Wales, with Scottish Power also reporting outages across north and mid Wales.

National Resources Wales said there were two flood warnings in place, along with 14 flood alerts.

Some train services and ferry sailings have also been affected by the storm, with Holyhead Port currently closed and the scheduled sailings to Dublin cancelled "due to infrastructure weather damage".

Transport for Wales (TfW) said all railway lines are blocked on 11 routes, including those between Swansea and Milford Haven, Swansea and Shrewsbury and Chester and Holyhead.

TfW has also warned people to check before they travel on a number of routes.

National Rail Enquiries has warned that "services may be busier than normal today and experience severe overcrowding".

Great Western Railway said passengers should "not attempt to travel" between Swansea and Carmarthen until at least 12:00 GMT.

A number of schools across Wales are closed or partially closed, including three in Bridgend, five in Carmarthenshire, four in Powys, two in Gwynedd and one in Flintshire.

