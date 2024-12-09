Thousands still without power after Storm Darragh

Thousands of people in Devon and Cornwall are still without power in the aftermath of Storm Darragh.

National Grid said there were still 2,500 customers without power in the South West by late Monday morning due to Storm Darragh, where wind gusts of up to 96mph (155km/h) were recorded.

It said some people may be without power until at least 20:00 GMT on Monday, but engineering teams continued "to work hard in challenging weather conditions to restore power supplies".

National Grid said the region "bore the brunt of the awful conditions caused by Storm Darragh".

It added: "We have made significant progress restoring power to more than 1.5m customers since it hit our network.

"We'll be aiming to get the remaining customers off supply reconnected as quickly as possible and apologise for the ongoing inconvenience they are facing as they wait for power to be restored."

National Grid has been repairing overhead power cables across the region but more than 2,500 homes are still without power [BBC]

Matt Turner, from National Grid, said he understood that being without power was "frustrating" but that repair teams which were "out there all hours in really dreadful weather" appreciated the "patience and kindness" customers showed.

Mr Turner said everything was "heading in the right direction and the hard work really does continue today".

He said it had been a "challenging" time for engineering teams, but said more than 875,000 properties had had power restored across the South West.

Mr Turner said some customers who had been without power for 24 hours or longer might be eligible for "customer guarantee payments", which utility firms process without people needing to claim.

'Quite lonely'

One resident from Landkey in north Devon resident said she had been without hot water, heating and electricity since 05:00 GMT on Saturday.

"There's not much signal down here so you're just sat in the dark doing nothing and there's just silence," Aimee Jarvis told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's quite lonely which I don't think I've experienced before.

"I know there are people worse off, people with babies who are trying to sort the formula out, or the elderly who are really feeling the cold, but when going to work is the highlight of your day for warmth and electricity it's a bit of an eye-opener."

Ms Jarvis said the power had been due to be restored at 18:00 on Sunday but it had been delayed by 24 hours.

"It's just one of those things, it's a storm, you can't be angry because they're trying their hardest," she added.

School closures

Four schools have had to close in Devon due to the lack of power, including North Molton Primary, St Giles-on-the-Heath Community School, Umberleigh Primary Academy and Landkey Primary.

North Molton Primary said: "We have been advised by National Grid that the power supply is not due to be restored until Monday evening.

"Further to advice sought from Tarka Trust, North Molton Primary School will therefore be closed all day... on health and safety grounds."

In Cornwall, Cubert School, Kehelland Village School and Trekenner CP School were also shut.

The John Lewis junction is closed due to damage from the storm [BBC]

There is also continuing rail disruption.

Great Western Railway said all lines were closed until at least 11:00 GMT between St Erth and St Ives due to "severe weather".

Lines between Liskeard and Looe, plus Plymouth and Gunnislake, were also affected, with services estimated to be cancelled until about 12:00, train bosses said.

In Exeter, the B3183 at the John Lewis junction was closed due to damage from the storm and traffic is being diverted.

Crews have also been sent to the scene of a fallen tree in Staverton.

The giant tree, brought down by the storm, has entirely blocked a narrow lane near the Devon village.

Safety advice

On Sunday night, Cornwall Council issued safety advice to residents without power.

The authority advised that people should:

• Keep a torch or lantern ready and avoid using naked flames such as candles

• Keep a battery or solar charger handy to allow charging of smartphones or tablets

• Make sure their method of heating was safe as gas heaters or open fires that had not been used for a while may be unsafe, so they should also check carbon monoxide alarms were working

• Test smoke detectors

• Keep freezers shut - depending on the freezer, the contents could stay frozen for up to 12 hours

