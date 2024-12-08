Thousands still without power after Storm Darragh

Trees were down on roads across Wales, including this obstacle for drivers in Blackwood, Caerphilly county [Getty Images]

About 60,000 homes and businesses are still without power across Wales after Storm Darragh battered large parts of the country.

Despite extreme winds easing, a yellow Met Office weather warning - the second highest level - remains in place across Wales until 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

It comes after a day of widespread damage and travel disruption from winds that gusted to 94mph (150 km/h).

Numerous roads are still closed, train services are mostly cancelled, as are ferry sailings to and from Ireland.

The National Grid said there were almost 58,000 properties without power in mid and south Wales.

Scottish Power reported numerous outages in its area, mainly across north and mid Wales, saying, in some some cases, power would not be restored until Monday.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said there were 21 flood warnings - the second highest alert - in effect.

There are still road closures across Wales, including the M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire, due to high winds.

Transport for Wales is asking passengers to check timetables before travelling as many trains are not running

Great Western Railway said the severe weather had left all lines blocked between Cardiff Central and Carmarthen, with services "unlikely" to resume before 12:00.

Irish Ferries cancelled service to and from Wales for most of Sunday, with some Pembroke and Holyhead sailings scheduled for later.

The last red warning in Wales was during 2022's Storm Eunice, which left tens of thousands of people without power.

NRW said before the storm the amount of rain expected would be less than that which fell during Storm Bert, which wrought havoc across Wales last month.