Thousands of Taylor Swift fans attend Taylor Swift's second New Orleans concert
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans attend Taylor Swift's second New Orleans concert
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans attend Taylor Swift's second New Orleans concert
Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a daring bikini and on Thursday she didn't disappoint. See photos.
The singer shares daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 13, with wife Nicole Kidman
In a rare moment, William opens up about a cherished childhood memory with Harry, marking the first time in years he's spoken publicly about his brother
Prince William followed strict royal rules around dinner time as a child, but he has likely not enforced them on his three kids with Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves drop their pants to celebrate the first birthday of his tequila brand, Pantalones – and his 55th birthday. See the picture here...
Ashton Kutcher and Mika Kunis treated their two kids to a fun night out in Los Angeles on October 25, 2024 as they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers win the first game of the 2024 World Series. See the pictures here...
Perry purchased the home in 2020 for $6m
The 'Family Affair' star was caught on camera trying to stop her top from coming undone at a Los Angeles event
No shirt, no problem!
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) said former President Trump’s impact on the state was “astonishing” in a Saturday interview with the New York Times. “Anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity. It’s astonishing,” Fetterman said of the wave of support the Republican nominee has experienced. He referenced Trump superstores throughout the…
Adolf Hitler comparisons were rife during former Fox anchor Megyn Kelly’s talk with Bill Maher on Friday. The duo began speaking about the Russia-Ukraine War, but quickly devolved into a debate about whether Republicans or Democrats were “on the wrong side” of history, with accusations of fascism generously peppered into the argument. “In the news this week, I mean, we thought when the Ukraine War started, Putin would be isolated. He‘s not isolated. He had the BRICS nations—that‘s Brazil, Russia
Shohei Ohtani hits tons of home runs, and early in 2024, he dropped one of his biggest bombshells: the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar revealed he had gotten married. He didn't reveal his bride's name at that point. But then we learned that it was Japanese
The 'Before' star discusses her decades-long marriage to actor and author Robert Desiderio
Prince Harry's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor couldn't be more stylish, and her latest, hip-bearing outfit may be her best yet! See photos.
The couple donned wine-colored outfits to celebrate the launch of Holland’s new Bero nonalcoholic beer brand.
Demi's sister Madison De La Garza announced in an Instagram post that her newborn baby daughter, Xiomara, died last month after she underwent an emergency C-section
Jonathan — whom Porizkova welcomed with the late Cars singer — married his longtime partner Erin Kim in New York City on Oct. 11
The actor made a brief cameo on the Oct. 23 episode of the Kelce brothers' 'New Heights' podcast
Lopez paired her crop top with black trousers and sunglasses during the Oct. 25 outing
The Dune actress wore a custom piece by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton - see more