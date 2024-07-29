Thousands of Taylor Swift fans score free concert seats by perching on grassy hill
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans got free seats in Munich, on a grassy hill near the concert venue.
The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, to get a view of the sold-out concerts in the nearby Olympic Stadium. Tickets were selling online for about £254.
On Saturday, fans braved the heat, which reached 88F (31C), and claimed their spots hours before the concert began. Police estimated that around 25,000 people had gathered on the hill, according to the dpa news agency.
On Sunday, once again the fans flocked to the grassy hill. The concert organisers handed out water and emergency blankets for protection from the sun, dpa reported.
Sunday’s concert was Swift’s last in Germany as part of her Eras tour. She heads next to the Polish capital, Warsaw.