Thousands of Taylor Swift fans score free concert seats by perching on grassy hill

The Olympiaberg, Munich, resembled an anthill as thousands of Swifties gathered to get a view of the gig - Ayhan Uyanik/REUTERS

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans got free seats in Munich, on a grassy hill near the concert venue.

The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, to get a view of the sold-out concerts in the nearby Olympic Stadium. Tickets were selling online for about £254.

The nearby concert venue could be seen from the hill - Ayhan Uyanik/REUTERS

Taylor Swift performed her final German concert in Munich - Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

On Saturday, fans braved the heat, which reached 88F (31C), and claimed their spots hours before the concert began. Police estimated that around 25,000 people had gathered on the hill, according to the dpa news agency.

On Sunday, once again the fans flocked to the grassy hill. The concert organisers handed out water and emergency blankets for protection from the sun, dpa reported.

Sunday’s concert was Swift’s last in Germany as part of her Eras tour. She heads next to the Polish capital, Warsaw.