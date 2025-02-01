Thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters march through London demanding his release from prison

Many demonstrators carried England and UK flags, while others wore hats with the slogan ‘Mega’, standing for ‘Make England Great Again’ - Getty

Thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters converged on central London on Saturday as hundreds of police were deployed to keep them apart from anti-racism demonstrators.

Many of the far-Right protesters gathered outside Waterloo station before marching towards Parliament Square.

Several carried England and UK flags, with one person holding a T-shirt that read “Thank you Elon Musk”, in reference to the tech billionaire previously calling for the release of Robinson from his current prison sentence on the social media platform X.

Protesters showed their support for Tommy Robinson, who was jailed for contempt of court in October - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A man holds a placard reading ‘UK stop the rape of white children’ during a far-Right protest in support of Tommy Robinson - Hollie Adams/Reuters

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in October after admitting to 10 breaches of a High Court injunction that barred him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee.

As the march crossed Westminster Bridge, there were chants of “Rule, Britannia!”, “We want Starmer out” and anti-Muslim slogans.

A “Stop the Boats” flag was being flown by one protester at the rally, with many wearing “Mega” hats – which stand for “Make England Great Again”.

Some demonstrators wore ‘Mega’ hats, standing for ‘Make England Great Again’, in a nod to Donald Trump’s famous slogan - Benjamin Cremel/AFP

A protester wears a t-shirt criticising ‘two-tier policing’, a term used to imply that some demonstrations are dealt with more harshly than others - Elliott Franks

A far-Right protester wears a jumper questioning how “genetically British” several politicians of minority heritage are - Hollie Adams/Reuters

At the same time, Stand Up to Racism organised for thousands of counter-protesters to march towards the Trafalgar Square end of Whitehall. Police then sealed off the rest of Whitehall to ensure the two protests remained separate.

The counter-protest has been backed by several trade unions, including Unison, the Public and Commercial Services Union, the RMT and the Fire Brigades Union.

A demonstrator dresses as a lion, which is seen by many as the national animal of England, while clad in a Union Jack shirt - Benjamin Cremel/AFP

Protesters carry a banner with several slogans, including ‘Stop the isolation’, ‘Fight for Tommy’ and ‘Free political prisoners’ - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Weyman Bennett, co-convenor for Stand Up To Racism, said: “We saw the power of mobilising against the far-Right in response to last summer’s racist riots.

“We must bring that anti-racist spirit onto the streets of London and reject the politics of hate.”

Metropolitan Police Commander Louise Puddefoot, who is in charge of the policing operation, said: “We are well prepared for these protests, having been in discussions with both sets of organisers in recent weeks.

“We have officers deployed in significant numbers to provide reassurance to the wider community, and to give us the capability to intervene swiftly and decisively if incidents of crime or disorder occur.”