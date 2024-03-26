Thousands of tons of debris dumped in unpermitted landfill
An unpermitted commercial dump in Hillsborough County has grown into a three-story mound, despite multiple warnings from state and local agencies. The ABC Action News I-Team has learned that the owner of the company operating the facility has a history of environmental violations. Acting on a tip in January, we staked out the site and captured a steady stream of trucks entering what was once a vacant lot. A mountain of waste composed mostly of construction and demolition, called “C & D” materials, towered above the trees.