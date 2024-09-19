Thousands of Trump Supporters Gather For Long Island Rally

A large crowd gathered in Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday, September 18, for a Donald Trump rally after reports of explosives being found at a venue were deemed “unfounded” by law enforcement officials.

Video from X user @SetauketAdam shows crowds gathering outside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Nassau County Police Department said there was a person who was being questioned who may have been training a bomb detection dog near the site. “The individual with the bomb dog falsely reported explosives being found and that individual is currently being detained by police,” it said.

A spokesperson for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the venue received 60,000 ticket requests, but only 15,000 people would be admitted, according to local reports. Large screens would reportedly be set up outside to broadcast the rally to the overflow crowd. Credit: @SetauketAdam via Storyful

Video Transcript

