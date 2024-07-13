Thousands turn out to annual Scarva Sham Fight

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Scarva in County Down for the annual Sham Fight.

The mock battle shows a theatrical re-enactment of the victory of King William over King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

A mile-long parade featuring about 70 bands and preceptories from Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US also made its way through the village on Saturday.

The event, hosted by the Royal Black Institution, takes place every year on 13 July.

Scarva is where King William is said to have camped with his army on his way to the Battle of the Boyne.