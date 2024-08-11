Thousands turn out at anti-racist counter-protests to ‘stop the far right’ across the UK

Thousands of people have responded to a rallying cry to “stop the far right”, turning out at anti-racist counter-protests being held across the UK for a national day of protest.

Anti-fascist group Stand Up to Racism called for demonstrations to take place across the country on Saturday, with huge crowds gathering in towns and cities such as London, Edinburgh and Cardiff, following more than a week of nationwide far-right riots.

The police had been braced for further violence ahead of the weekend, but the far-right were outnumbered by anti-racists where they did turn up, according to Stand Up to Racism, with more than 50 rallies taking place nationwide.

Up to 15,000 people also gathered for an anti-racism rally organised by the United Against Racism group in Belfast, with protesters seen holding placards with anti-racism and pro-migrant messages and heard chanting, “When migrants’ rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back.”

Meanwhile, the thousands marching on Whitehall in support of refugees chanted “refugees are welcome here”. Stand Up to Racism estimated 5,000 people assembled at Reform UK’s headquarters in Victoria, where speakers accused Nigel Farage of “spreading racism”.

A Stand up to Racism protest in central London on Saturday (PA Wire)

Those giving speeches later in Trafalgar Square then condemned X boss Elon Musk following recent criticism facing the social media company over the spread of disinformation on its platform.

One speaker from Stand Up to Racism told the crowd: “After being outnumbered, we turned it around this week.”

Samira Ali, who made the closing speech, later said: “We feel like we have turned the tide. It’s a testament to our mobilisation that they failed to come out. They would not have been stopped if it was not for our mobilisation.”

Demonstrators take part in a United Against Racism rally in Belfast on Saturday (PA Wire)

The group reported that hundreds, if not thousands, also gathered in many more towns and cities across the UK, including Edinburgh, Cambridge, Glasgow, Exeter, Sheffield, Liverpool, Newcastle, Hastings, Oxford, Manchester, and other areas of London – bringing the total number of anti-racist demonstrators potentially to the tens of thousands.

Demonstrators carried placards and banners displaying slogans such as “No to racism” and “Refugees welcome: Stop the far right” at the counter-protests outside Holyrood in Edinburgh and in George Square in Glasgow.

There were up to 3,000 gathered both in Glasgow and in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester, according to Stand Up to Racism. As many as 2,000 people turned out in Edinburgh, according to the organisation, while 1,000 took to the streets of Liverpool as well as Newcastle, where a small number of far-right protesters did appear.

Demonstrators during an anti-racism protest organised by Stand Up to Racism in George Square, Glasgow (PA Wire)

Liverpool saw violent riots last week, as did Hull, where Stand Up to Racism reported 400 anti-racists were instead gathered on Saturday.

Weyman Bennett, Stand Up to Racism co-convenor, said: “Today shows we can turn the tide against the far right and the racists. Up and down the country, people have come together, organised and marched to send a clear message: the far-right aren’t welcome. We won’t let them attack Muslims, migrants and refugees. Our message is one of hope, solidarity and unity.”

People take part in a ‘Stop the Far-right’ demonstration outside of the headquarters of the Reform UK political party (AFP)

It comes after more than a week of far-right riots, which erupted in many of the same places that saw counter-protests take place on Saturday following the fatal knife attack in Southport – and included attacks on hotels housing migrants in Rotherham and Tamworth.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were killed during a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space on 29 July.

Bebe’s heartbroken parents, Lauren and Ben King, paid tribute to their “precious” daughter who was “full of joy, light, and love” as they disclosed that their older daughter, Genie, nine, saw and escaped the stabbing, praising her “incredible strength and courage”.

Left to right, Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine (PA Media)

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murder of the three girls. He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

The incident sparked a far-right riot in the Merseyside town the following evening – and then nationwide violence. The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said on Saturday that 779 people have so far been arrested over the disorder, of whom 349 have already been charged.

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out on 30 July in Southport (Getty)

Meanwhile, suspected rioters were continuing to appear in court on Saturday, with scaffolder Lee James, 42, admitting possession of a knuckle-duster at a demonstration in Southampton.

Lucy Connolly, 41, who is the partner of Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly, was remanded in custody after she was charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred in relation to a social media message calling for attacks on asylum seekers.

Following the anti-racist demonstrations on Saturday, Sabby Dhalu, Stand up to Racism co-convenor, said: “We have defeated fascist and racist movements before. We will defeat them again. But there’s no room for complacency. We’ve seen fascist riots for over a week. We will keep mobilising until we push back these racist and fascist street thugs.”