Thousands of users experiencing outages on X social media app and website

SWNS

This is the hilarious moment an 18-month-old boy reacted to wearing pink trousers - and described them as "dangerous." The funny exchange shows Teddy Thomas, who is now eight, making it clear to his mum Jess Mills that he isn't happy with the colour chosen for him. Teddy can be heard saying: "I'm not happy about this. My pink trousers. I don't like my trousers pink, do I? They're dangerous" Dad Dan Thomas, 38, said that Teddy has always been very opinionated and he wasn't surprised to see his reaction. Dan said: "He [Teddy] was very opinionated. His speech was ahead and he used to say the sort of stuff you wouldn’t expect from a nearly two-year-old. "He's eight years old now and he's got the attitude of a teenager." Since posting the video online, some viewers on TikTok thought that maybe young Teddy had been forced to wear the trousers. However, Dan, a commercial manager in construction from Essex, confirmed this wasn't the case. He said: "When he used to go into nursery, they had a change of clothes because they used to take them out into the woods to learn about forestry. "He got covered in mud and changed into his spare set of clothes but he managed to sneak out and get his spare set muddy as well. "He’s always been a bit of an escape artist. "So, the only spare trousers the nursery had were the pink ones." The attention on TikTok was something Dan didn't expect, especially as he only posted the video so friends and family could see it. He said: "It’s reached so many more people I thought. "Everyone's an expert aren't they now on social media and there were a few nasty comments "But we also got so many nice comments saying how cute he was, which is so nice."