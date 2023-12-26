Thousands weave giant human circles in India’s Gujarat

STORY: Drone footage show-cased the extraordinary display known as the Maha Raas, or Great Raas, is a message of peace and harmony performed by around 37,000 women, local media said, in an explosion of colour against the golden sand.

Dwarka, the ancient coastal city of Gujarat is believed to be the site of the Hindu deity, Lord Krishna's kingdom. The Raas dance is believed to be 5,000 years ago.

"We want the younger generations to learn that they must preserve our tradition and culture the same way that we have, as a generatio," a dancer said.