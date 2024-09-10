Multiple Active Wildfires Burn Across California

Satellite imagery captured by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) showed “impressive” pyrocumulus clouds rising over southern California on September 9, as more than a dozen active wildfires burned in the state.

On Monday, California Gov Gavin Newsom announced that the National Guard would support the state’s response to San Bernardino County’s Line Fire, which had burned 25,813 acres with 5 percent containment. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful