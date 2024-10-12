Thousands without power as blustery winds hit Quebec

Hydro Quebec reported tens of thousands of customers without power on Saturday as gusty winds blew through the province.

Outages peaked on Saturday morning with nearly 50,000 customers in the dark. More than 29,000 homes and businesses remained in the dark as of 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Most of the outages were concentrated in Lanaudière, the Laurentides, and Estrie.

“The strong gusts of wind currently blowing across the province are causing power outages in several regions,” an alert posted to Hydro Quebec’s website said on Saturday. “Many branches and trees are coming into contact with the grid. Some poles even broke under the force of the winds.”

The agency added that crews were in the field restoring power to the affected areas, and they expected most customers to have electricity restored by the end of the day.

