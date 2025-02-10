Thousands without power overnight after crash into transformer pole in Chandler
Thousands of utility customers in the Chandler area were without power overnight after a car crashed into a power pole late Sunday night.
Thousands of utility customers in the Chandler area were without power overnight after a car crashed into a power pole late Sunday night.
There's also one big difference between the flu and COVID or a cold that can indicate which illness you have. Don't ignore it.
Everyday painkillers, antibiotics, cancer medications, blood thinners and more are just some of the drugs that the U.S. relies on China to help manufacture
There's a reason you can't stomach cheese, ice cream and dairy like you used to.
In a since-deleted Facebook post, Kunes Buick, GMC of Oak Creek, said it started as a joke between two employees who didn't realize the racial slur would be printed on the next sticker.
"It was a no-brainer for me."
Tempted to cut off the moldy piece or grab another slice? Read this first.
"The last thing he said before passing was, 'I should have finished the job of drowning her and burning down the house.'"
A Philadelphia father picked up his three children from school and took them to Dunkin’ Donuts for an evening snack. This weekly family ritual would soon be upended when a medevac jet crashed nearby, killing everyone on board, one person on the ground and injuring more than a dozen people.
“Perhaps I shouldn't have been texting in the group chat while in labor,” the mom of three wondered on Reddit
Vladimir Putin has an obvious advantage in manpower three years into the war in Ukraine, but even Ukrainian soldiers who have lost a leg push to return to the front lines as soon as they recover. Ukraine’s unbroken defenders say they would crawl into battle to defend their country if they have to. “You can lose a limb, but you can’t lose your dignity,” said Hulk, the call sign of the chief sergeant of the 1st Battalion of the Achilles 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment. (Like most Ukrainia
We profile the B south girls and C south boys tournaments
'Disgusting': Residents outraged after group threw White supremacist flags in Cincinnati
Group displaying flags with swastikas seen on highway in Cincinnati
Parks Canada says it has found a confirmed case of bird flu in a Canada goose at Rouge National Urban Park and suspects five more. A preliminary diagnostic report of a dead goose by the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative confirmed it was highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), says Rouge's ecosystem scientist Jory Mullen."For wildlife, it's a bit of a precarious situation — obviously, it's highly contagious," Mullen said. "The virus can survive upwards of months in ideal conditions." Five ot
West Palm Beach teen arrested for manslaughter
Take these small steps to be just a little bit healthier this week, from DIYing your own version of a McDonald's Shamrock Shake to rethinking runny eggs.
Here’s what we know.
Creighton's Greg McDermott expected a "crazy" atmosphere at the CHI Health Center as the Jays battled Marquette, and "crazy" was exactly what he got.
Kansas City’s 'grim reaper' is set to play in cemetery-filled New Orleans.
Storm "took a lot of abuse" as a young female sports journalist. Last year, she was stunned by a breast cancer diagnosis. Here's how she's bouncing back.