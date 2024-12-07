Storm rips roof off home and cuts power to 35,000

Extreme winds from Storm Darragh have ripped the roof off a home in a seaside town and cut power to more than 35,000 properties across Wales.

A red Met Office weather warning - the highest level - was in effect between 03:00 GMT and 11:00, forcing Cardiff Airport to close its runway.

The warning predicted dangerous and perhaps life-threatening conditions across 13 counties in Wales.

Strong gusts hammered the coasts and hills of north, west and south Wales with the Met Office recording winds of 94mph (150 km/h) at Capel Curig in Conwy county at 08:00.

Natural Resources Wales said there were 17 flood warnings - the second highest alert - in effect across the whole of the country.

Some roads are closed and train routes have been disrupted across the country, with all ferry sailings to Ireland cancelled.

In south Wales, multiple sections of the M4 are closed and Transport for Wales has asked rail passengers to check before travelling, with numerous services not running.

High winds also closed the Prince of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire, meaning a lengthy diversion for anyone wanting to cross into Wales from south-west England.

Great Western Railway said all trains between Carmarthen and Bristol were cancelled.

The red wind warning covered Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.

Cardiff City's home Championship fixture against Watford on Saturday has been postponed, as has Newport County's against visitors Carlisle United in League Two.

In Rhondda Cynon Taf, a county hit by damaging flooding during Storm Bert, the council said at least 40 trees had come down, leaving debris on many roads.

About three million people in Wales and south-west England received an alert on their mobile phone on Friday evening, warning them of incoming weather.

A Met Office map showed the multiple weather warnings that were affecting Wales on Saturday [Met Office]

Mobile phones made a loud siren-like sound even if set to silent. The sound and vibration lasted about 10 seconds.

It was the largest use of the warning system outside a test scenario - the last test being in April 2023.

An amber warning for rain has been in force since 03:00 and will remain until 18:00 on Saturday.

Up to 3.5in (90mm) could fall across 14 counties in south and mid Wales.

There is also an amber warning for wind covering Wales until 21:00 and a yellow rain warning until noon.

The storm is expected to ease into Sunday, but a yellow wind warning for all of Wales is in effect from 06:00 to 1800 when the Met Office said gusts on hills and coastal areas could reach 50mph (80 km/h).

The last red warning in Wales came during Storm Eunice in 2022, which left tens of thousands without power.

First Minister Eluned Morgan urged people to take the weather warnings seriously.

"Red means there is a potential danger to life," she said, advising people to only travel if it was "necessary".

The Cabinet Office issued the Emergency Alert to people in areas covered by the red warning in parts of Wales and the South West [BBC]

People have been warned to stay alert for flying debris and falling trees, along with large waves hitting sea fronts, homes and roads.

Power cuts and travel disruption are also possible, the Met Office added.

The RNLI advised those living near or visiting the Welsh coast to exercise "extreme caution".

Natural Resources Wales said the amount of rain expected would be less than the amount that fell during Storm Bert, which wrought havoc across Wales last month.