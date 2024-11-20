Power restorations continue after powerful bomb cyclone batters B.C.

An exceptional, rapidly intensifying storm impacted the B.C. South Coast late in the day on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, strong, gusting winds and alpine snow to the region. As a result, thousands were left without power last night as well as some damaged trees and travel disruptions.

At one point, more than 272,000 people were without power due to the storm, with a majority of the losses reported on Vancouver Island. Restoration efforts continue on Wednesday afternoon, with around 70,000 customers still in the dark, according to BC Hydro.

#BCStorm update: Crews continue to make progress restoring power to customers impacted by the ongoing windstorm. Additional crews are on their way to Vancouver Island to support restoration efforts in the hardest hit areas. Read the full update here: https://t.co/wKVLcqesci pic.twitter.com/1h4HoGa5kS — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 20, 2024

"Drought-damaged trees and branches came down on electrical equipment during the windstorm, causing extensive damage. BC Hydro has had all available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews working since last night, and work will continue throughout the day," BC Hydro said in a 11:30 a.m. PST update on Wednesday. "Resources will be brought over from the Lower Mainland to support restoration efforts on Vancouver Island today, as well. "

Downed tree limbs and power lines also forced the closure of multiple highways including Highway 4 on Vancouver Island late Tuesday night. Wind gusts of up to 170 km/h were reported off of Vancouver Island.

As of Wednesday afternoon, DriveBC noted on X that Highway 4 has opened a single lane, alternating traffic between Coombs and Port Alberni. Crews are assessing trees to prevent further issues, but motorists can expect delays still.

A downed power line on Highway 14 cut off school bus routes, forcing a group of children to shelter at a school for hours.

High winds have also forced multiple ferry cancellations and delays to and from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island on Wednesday due to the high winds. Wind warnings were in pace for much of the region and will continue throughout Wednesday before dying down in the evening.

Heavy snow also fell in higher elevations in the province, dropping close to 100 cm in the Mt. Washington region.

See the images below for the bomb cyclone's impact on B.C.:

Drove into work this morning, a few detours, and have never seen the number of tree failures in my 25 years of living in #NanooseBay. Crazy. Took a few pics of tree failures onto power lines. These are not quick fixes. Please be patient. Be safe. Obey flaggers.#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/2LJVyPcAQs — Stephen Watson, BC Hydro (@SWatson_BCH) November 20, 2024

This is what it's like on Hwy 4 in Cathedral Grove just before the hwy was closed. The person taking the video tells me "It was scary. 5-7 ft branches raining down. Trees swaying, wind howling. I felt like a sitting duck waiting for a tree to fall." #bcstorm @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/W0XU2IcJy1 — Dean Stoltz (@deanstoltzchek) November 20, 2024

North #Nanaimo 649pm, power line down at end of street, light rain, with some crazy ass winds ! It’s a good’n that is for sure ! #ShareYourWeather #BCStorm ⁦@50ShadesofVan⁩ pic.twitter.com/tfGCyHNOP4 — Pat Beaton (@PatBeaton1) November 20, 2024

We are without power in #Parksville. Tree blocking our road. We’ve lost multiple trees on our farm. Chickens and greenhouse ok so far. Never experienced anything like this. Video doesn’t do it justice. This was not in the worst of it. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/DyaFpdF6DG — Dr. Jennifer Grenz (@Jennifer_Grenz) November 20, 2024

