Thousands without water in east Kent after treatment issues

Thousands of properties in Kent are affected by disruption to fresh water supplies, Southern Water says.

About 9,000 properties in Adisham, Ash, Aylesham, Bekesbourne, Bridge, St Nicholas-at-Wade and Monkton may have a loss of supply or low water pressure.

Southern Water says "very heavy rainfall" has led to the deterioration of water quality in underground wells.

A spokesperson said disruption could continue throughout the weekend.

Some customers should start to see some water return on Saturday afternoon, they added.

Bottled water stations have been opened in New Dover Road Park and Ride, Canterbury, and Aylesham Leisure Centre.

Tim Mcmahon, Southern Water's director for water, said: "Water isn't getting filtered as well as it should through the ground, which means the water is too dirty.

"We have had to turn the water supply works off, and this had led to 9,000 properties being impacted.

"Probably through the whole weekend those 9,000 properties will see intermittent supply, or no water."

Southern Water said: "We have mobilised more than 20 tankers to inject water into areas impacted, however we are aware that they are struggling to keep up with demand and this means customers are having periods of no supply or low pressure.

"To make sure everyone gets water we're delivering bottled water to all customers impacted; due to the number of customers we're delivering to, it may take time today for deliveries to reach certain areas."

Southern Water said it was working to install filters to help treat the water.

"This does take time as the current issue we have is turbidity (essentially this means we can't put the water into supply)."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.