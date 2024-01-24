Thousands of workers in Argentina to protest against Milei's budget cuts

Argentine President Javier Milei faces the first major challenge to his budget-slashing policies Wednesday as workers are expected to down tools in their thousands and take to the streets in protest.

The South American country's biggest union, the CGT, with some seven million members, has vowed a massive mobilisation against Milei's campaign of deregulation and economic reform, which many fear will leave them vulnerable to exploitation, and poorer.

They will be joined by other, smaller unions and civic groups, vowing to "not yield an inch of what has been achieved" in terms of labor and consumer protections, according to CGT leader Pablo Moyano.

Never before has a mass strike been called so soon into the term of a new Argentine government: just 45 days.

The government is not taking the challenge lying down.

It has set up an anonymous, toll-free line for people to report "threats and pressure" on workers to stay away from their jobs.

It has also said it will take a day of pay from each striking public servant and will hand unions the bill for Wednesday's police deployment.

Milei took office in December after a campaign vowing to slash public spending.

Ten days after he came to power, Milei announced a set of sweeping reforms that lessened some worker protections, abolished a price ceiling on rent and lifted price controls on certain consumer goods.

Poverty levels in Latin America's third-biggest economy are at 40 percent and the country is battling annual inflation exceeding 200 percent after decades of financial mismanagement.

Peso investment 'a loss'

The official rate is 868 pesos.

