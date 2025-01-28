Threat to plot murder of Rheinmetall CEO was part of sabotage campaign, NATO says

BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO said on Tuesday that acts of sabotage committed across the military alliance over the past years included threats to plot the murder of industry leaders such as the head of German arms maker Rheinmetall.

Speaking at the European Parliament, NATO's Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber, James Appathurai, confirmed the threat against Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger that had so far only been reported by the media.

He said the incidents of sabotage included the "derailment of trains, acts of arson, attacks on politicians' property, threats to plot to assassinate industry leaders like publicly the head of Rheinmetall but there were other plots as well."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Bart Meijer)