Threats, door-knocking and restraining orders: Inside Ron DeSantis’s war on abortion rights in Florida

Alex Woodward
·7 min read

A federal judge offered a withering single-sentence summary to tell Ron DeSantis why his administration can’t threaten to criminally prosecute TV stations for airing abortion rights ads.

“To keep it simple for the State of Florida,” Judge Mark Walker wrote on October 17, “it’s the First Amendment, stupid.”

Police have knocked on doors. Government-funded ad campaigns and websites have called opponents liars, and state investigators have accused them of fraud. State officials sent cease and desist letters to local news networks threatening them with legal action, which the judge blasted as “indirect” government censorship. The state attorney who wrote the letters abruptly stepped down after sending them. “A man is nothing without his conscience,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

Judge Walker dealt a temporary blow to the Republican governor’s efforts. But advocates fear DeSantis is paving the way to throw out election results for a ballot measure that would protect reproductive rights. If approved by voters, that ballot measure would derail the governor’s anti-abortion agenda and overturn the state’s abortion bans.

“Certainly we’re worried about that as a possibility,” says Florida civil rights attorney Dan Marshall. Marshall works with Southern Legal Counsel, who are among several groups that sued the state to stop its “misinformation campaign” against Amendment 4.

“We believe that it’s rightfully on the ballot and that there are no grounds to challenge it at this point, and so if the state tries to do it, then there will be a fight about it,” he adds.

The DeSantis administration has deployed “election police” to question people who signed a petition in support of the amendment. A subsequent report accused petitioners of fraud, and a taxpayer-funded website accused the campaign of spreading “lies” about abortion care. The same day that the abortion rights campaign sued the governor for targeting the ads, anti-abortion activists filed a suit of their own to try to get the proposal thrown off the ballot.

“The stakes are really, really high,” state representative Anna Eskamani tells The Independent.

“I can only assume that our path to victory is so clear, even for our opposition, that all they can do is spread misinformation, spend tax dollars doing so, all the way to the point of creating these allegations of fraud, which are not based in reality,” she adds.

Isaac Menasche is among one million people in Florida who signed petitions to get the measure on the ballot. He recently reported that a law enforcement officer knocked on his door to ask him about signing it.

“I’m not a person who is going out there protesting for abortion,” Menasche told The Tampa Bay Times. “I just felt strongly, and I took the opportunity when the person asked me to say, ‘Yeah, I’ll sign that petition.’”

In 2022, DeSantis unveiled the Office of Election Crimes and Security, a first-of-its-kind agency under the governor’s direction that voting rights groups feared would be used as a political tool to intimidate voters.

That so-called “election police” unit was previously deployed to the homes of formerly incarcerated people who were accused of illegally voting. Most of those charges were eventually dropped.

A state agency that operates under the governor’s office also published a website and social media accounts to advocate against Amendment 4, drawing allegations that DeSantis is violating state law by using a government agency and taxpayer dollars to lobby against it.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration claims that Amendment 4 “threatens women’s safety” and demands that the state should not become an “abortion tourism destination.”

Abortion is outlawed abortion at roughly six weeks of pregnancy in a state that is surrounded by other deep south states where most abortions are banned at all stages of pregnancy.

Voters will be asked whether Florida’s constitution should be amended to state that “no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

If it passes, the state’s anti-abortion laws will effectively be overturned.

“Florida was the refuge for those seeking access to reproductive care,” Eskamani tells The Independent. “This election is not just about Florida women. It’s about patients across the southeast who need access to care.”

Yes On 4 campaign materials support a ballot measure in Florida that would enshrine a right to abortion care in most pregnancies, if passed by voters in November. (AFP via Getty Images)
Yes On 4 campaign materials support a ballot measure in Florida that would enshrine a right to abortion care in most pregnancies, if passed by voters in November. (AFP via Getty Images)

The Yes On 4 campaign is also a fundraising powerhouse. Indeed, it raised more than $17 million from 2,936 donors between October 5 and October 11, according to the campaign, and nearly $90 million since its launch.

DeSantis has defended the use of state resources to investigate and attack the Amendment 4 campaign, saying his administration was doing everything “above board” and “not electioneering.” He claimed that “there’s a lot of seedy activity going on.”

Weeks later, his administration released an unprecedented, 348-page report alleging “widespread petition fraud” with sweeping generalizations about the campaign to collect signatures without showing data or evidence to support them. The report accuses organizers of illegally paying petitioners and estimates more than 16 percent of petitions should never have been validated.

“The fraud outlined in this report is unacceptable, and it is imperative that the state consider major reforms to the initiative petition process to prevent groups from doing this ever again in Florida,” it states.

Yes On 4 campaign director Lauren Brenzel said in a statement said the report is “nothing more than dishonest distractions and desperate attempts to silence voters.”

To get the amendment on November’s ballots, petitioners collected more than 900,000 verified signatures from registered voters across the state, which were then collected and reviewed by county elections officials.

The report alleges that election supervisors in several counties “failed their statutory obligation to verify petition forms.”

A spokesperson for the office of Palm Beach County pointed out to The Independent that state officials only reviewed 41 of more than 103,000 petitions processed by the county, “which equates to less than four one-hundredths of a percent (.039%).”

Abortion rights supporters demonstrate in Orlando on April 13. (AFP via Getty Images)
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate in Orlando on April 13. (AFP via Getty Images)

On October 3, the Florida Department of Health wrote a letter to WFLA TV, which aired a campaign ad supporting Amendment 4 that featured a woman named Caroline, who was pregnant when she learned she had terminal brain cancer. She had an abortion to prepare herself for radiation and treatment.

The Health Department threatened legal action if it stayed on air.

“These ads are unequivocally false and detrimental to public health in Florida,” Jae Williams, communications director for Florida’s health department, told The Independent. “The media continues to ignore the truth that Florida’s heartbeat protection law always protects the life of a mother and includes exceptions for victims of rape, incest, and human trafficking.”

Florida’s anti-abortion law does have limited exceptions, including in instances to protect a patient’s life. But providers and abortion rights advocates say conditions on care — with severe civil and criminal penalties — have opened up a complicated legal minefield.

Caroline said her abortion “was the hardest decision I have ever made in my life.”

“My abortion allowed me more time to be a mother to my daughter and a wife to my husband,” she told reporters on October 18.

Florida’s anti-abortion law forced her “to choose between my health and being there for my child,” she said. “And no one should have to make that choice.”

When her son was four years old, Deborah was “overjoyed” to learn she was pregnant with her second child. During a routine ultrasound in her 23rd week, she learned that her baby did not have kidneys. The condition is fatal.

At the time, abortion in Florida was banned past the 15th week. She was forced to carry her pregnancy to term. Her baby died 94 minutes later.

“My husband and I’s hands were tied by politicians, and a decision that should have only been between my family and our doctors,” she said. “Telling our toddler that his mom was going into labor but we wouldn’t be coming home with his baby brother was an unbearable type of heartbreak.”

The women said they are sharing their story “to bring change and to give doctors and women their medical rights back,” Deborah said. “Our son should not have died the way he did, and Florida’s full abortion ban is to blame.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost

    With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea

  • Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ by ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised the Late Golfer’s Genitals

    The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L

  • 'Dude, You Were President': Obama Flings Trump's Line Of Attack Right Back At Him

    Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."

  • Lindsey Graham Was Asked About ‘Fascist’ Donald Trump And Lost It

    The GOP senator's question for Republicans supporting Kamala Harris also backfired.

  • Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia

    LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.

  • Trump's Big New 'Cognitive' Boast Falls Apart In Front Of His Own Audience

    The former president's claim about his brain didn't quite hold up throughout the town hall event.

  • ‘60 Minutes’ Issues Searing Statement Refuting ‘False’ Trump

    In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Elon Musk's election promise of $1 million daily giveaway sparks call for probe

    HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, on Sunday called on law enforcement to investigate billionaire Elon Musk for his promise at a weekend pro-Trump rally to give away $1 million each day until Election Day. Musk on Saturday gave a $1 million check to an attendee at the rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which was hosted by America PAC, a political action group the Tesla CEO set up to back Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Shapiro said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that Musk’s plan to give money to registered voters in Pennsylvania is “deeply concerning” and “it’s something that law enforcement could take a look at.”

  • ‘Sick Puppy’: Trump Slams ‘Morning Joe’ Host Over Accusation That He Threatened Producers

    Donald Trump mocked Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough as a “sick puppy” in an interview Sunday before cryptically hinting at why he fell out with him during his first presidential election.In an interview with Howard Kurtz on Fox News' Media Buzz, Trump was asked whether he had ordered his team to arrest producers on Morning Joe, as Scarborough has claimed.“Nobody said that,” Trump responded. “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy. I know him well.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Putin's Representative Reprimands Trump After Ex-President Claimed He Threatened To 'Hit' Moscow

    It does not look like the two are singing from the same hymn sheet.

  • Trump works the fry station and holds a drive-thru news conference at a Pennsylvania McDonald's

    FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.

  • ‘The Art of the Deal’ Author Tells How Harris Can Beat Trump

    Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote Trump: The Art of the Deal with the former president, didn‘t hold back in his estimations of Donald Trump’s character during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.Schwartz ripped into Trump as he divulged his insider knowledge, and suggested how Vice President Kamala Harris could use her rival’s flaws against him to win vital votes from the Republican Party.“Well, I think there are very few ways to siphon off votes from either side right now,” host Ari Melber said, as the

  • Former B.C. premier Christy Clark interested in replacing Trudeau if PM steps down

    As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a rebellion from his own Liberal MPs in caucus this week, former B.C. premier Christy Clark is suggesting she would be interested in replacing him, should Trudeau decide to step down.In a statement sent to Radio-Canada in French, Clark wrote that she was open to returning to public life and "would like to be part of the discussion about the future direction of the Liberal Party and the country."Clark, 58, who served as premier from 2011-17, also wrote that

  • 5 States You Should Avoid Relocating To If Trump Wins In November

    In any presidential election, different states are impacted in different ways depending on the winner. That will hold true in the 2024 presidential election as well. Some states will likely get an...

  • Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video

    The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump cooks fries at McDonald's as he attempts to cast doubt on Harris' earlier employment at the chain

    Former President Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that Vice President Kamala Harris never worked at McDonald's during a summer in the 1980s.

  • I spent 3 days in the 'blue wall' states. Here's what voters told me

    I spent three days in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — on and off the campaign trail with Harris, talking to voters along the way. Here's what I found.

  • CNN Panelist Gets Skewered After Defending Trump’s Age

    When conservative political analyst Reihan Salam defended Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show, a fiery exchange broke out with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern, as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this

  • Migrant Who Stood Up to Trump at Rally Vows to Keep Up Fight

    Among the 10,000 who attended the Trump rally in Aurora, Colorado, last week was Willy Bastidas, a 30-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker who came to the event as a witness to hateful falsehoods.“It’s very easy for people to tell lies and talk about what they know nothing about,” Bastidas later told the Daily Beast through an interpreter.In this particular instance, Donald Trump had seized upon a video showing a handful of armed young men described as members of a Venezuelan gang called Tren de Ar

  • We're 15 days from the 2024 presidential election. Here's where things stand.

    With little time remaining, the 2024 election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump appears headed for a historically close finish.