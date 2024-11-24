Three abandoned puppies qualify as police dogs

New police dogs Jasper, Dutch and Axel (left to right) were all previously abandoned [Durham Constabulary]

A trio of abandoned puppies have gone from being strays to police dogs in just over a year.

The three canines, aged between 14 and 18 months, have all undergone a 10-week intensive training course by Durham Constabulary.

The police force's dog support unit took them in and have passed their final assessments to become officially registered police dogs.

Two are of the Belgian Malinois breed, also known as Belgian Shepherd, and the third is an Alsatian.

Found and saved

Eighteen month-old Jasper, described as "an extra special Malinois", was found abandoned in a sweltering greenhouse at just seven weeks old last summer.

The woman who found Jasper in Manchester noticed some hidden talents that made a potential police dog and gave the animal to the puppy development programme in April.

Still in adolescent or teenage years, Jasper is being teamed up with PC Dan Cuthbertson to specialise in general purpose policing.

Fellow Belgian Malinois Axel was "found in a sad situation" according to a police spokesman.

Axel was abandoned at 12 weeks old in a cardboard box outside a Salvation Army shop in Darlington, County Durham.

After being taken to the vets and adopted, Axel was discovered by owner Chris to be "full of mischief and having a strong character".

Through the Durham Police Dog Support Unit Axel was accepted into the puppy development programme.

The 14-month-old canine has joined forces with PC Paul Cooper to become the force’s youngest licensed police dog.

Meanwhile Dutch, an Alsatian - otherwise known as a German Shepherd and blonde compared to the Malinois' - was given to officers two months ago and will now serve with handler PC Laura Linskey to hunt out suspects and search for missing people.

A police spokesperson said: "All three hit the ground running, jumping straight into the ten-week intensive training course.

"This week they became officially registered police dogs, passing their final assessments with flying colours, and we wish them the very best."

