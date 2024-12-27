Three bailed in shops murder inquiry

A man died close to some shops in Harlow earlier this month [Henry Godfrey-Evans/BBC]

Three people arrested in connection with a murder inquiry have been released on bail.

Police are continuing to investigate after the death of a man who was found injured near to shops in The Rows in Harlow, Essex, at about 21:15 GMT on 18 December.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men - aged 43, 44 and 61 - arrested on suspicion of murder at the time, have since been bailed until 10 March, Essex Police said.

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.