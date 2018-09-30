Three bodies found after suspected fishing tragedy in Kerry

The bodies of three men have been found after a suspected fishing tragedy in County Kerry in Ireland.

Gardai are investigating after the remains were discovered near an upturned rib (rigid inflatable boat) in Coonanna Harbour, lying to the north of Cahersiveen, at about 6.20pm on Sunday.

One of the men was in his fifties and the other two men were in their thirties, gardai confirmed.

It is believed they had gone fishing early on Sunday and may have drowned after getting into trouble offshore.

The Irish Coastguard and local RNLI have been assisting at the scene.

Officers are still working to confirm the identities of those involved, but it is believed all three are from Eastern Europe and may have been fishing.

Post-mortems are expected to start on Monday.

The alarm was raised when someone out walking near Coonanna noticed what they thought was a submerged boat just a short distance offshore.

It was later discovered that the object jutting out of the water was a section of the boat which had apparently capsized.

The Coastguard's helicopter assisted in the search operation that was launched.

The first body was recovered a short distance offshore and the other two were recovered in the same vicinity, within roughly a 100m radius of the boat.

Gardaí are now trying to determine the last known movements of the men and have appealed for anyone who may have seen them leaving the south Kerry coastline either on Friday or Saturday to contact them.