Three boys arrested after armed robbery on bus

The boys have been released on bail as officers continue to investigate [Getty Images]

Three boys - one 11 year old and two, aged 12 - have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on a bus.

Police were called to the bus in Sutton Coldfield at about 18:00 BST on Thursday.

All three were arrested on suspicion of robbery and criminal damage, while two were also detained on suspicion of possession of a knife, after two knives were found and seized.

The suspects have since been released on bail as inquiries continue, West Midlands Police confirmed.

The force said there will be increased patrols in the area.

