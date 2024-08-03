Three changes Telegraph readers want to see from the BBC

91 per cent of over 91,000 Telegraph readers believe the BBC licence fee should be scrapped - Mike Kemp

The latest BBC financial results revealed last week showed an £80m drop in licence fee revenues – the broadcaster’s main source of income.

Although this was driven in part by a government-imposed freeze, what is truly worrying for the national broadcaster is the number of households paying the levy dropped by half a million – an acceleration from the previous year’s decline.

On top of this, Huw Edwards this week was the latest in a long line of high-profile controversies – with the once BBC-golden boy pleading guilty to making indecent images of children this week.

Telegraph readers, in turn, have become accustomed to the BBC being at the forefront of the news agenda themselves. So what can the once beloved national broadcaster do to improve their numbers and make viewers want to tune in again?

Readers have put forward three key changes:

‘The BBC needs to stand or die on the merit of its output’

An exclusive Telegraph reader poll reveals that 91 per cent of over 91,000 readers believe the BBC licence fee should be scrapped.

Many readers believe the national broadcaster has been damaged beyond repair, and argue that the only viable solution is to stop its public funding altogether and make it move into a subscription or advertising model.

Reader David Perry says the solution is “simple”, as he suggests “removing the requirement to have to buy a TV licence.”

“The BBC needs to stand or die on the merit of its output, not the legal requirement born by anyone who watches live TV to pay for it.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, Brian Johnstone also believes “we have to stop the funding model and let them stand or fall by their commercial appeal.”

“The final arbiter is the commercial viability of the company. Give all licence fee payers shares as they did with the utilities and sell it off,” he adds.

Meanwhile, reader Chris Dodson labels the license fee as a “relic” that is “just not right in this day and age”. He argues that “they advertise enough of their own stuff so it will make no difference if they take commercial advertising.”

Others make the point that the public funding model is the reason why the BBC has been plagued by scandal.

An anonymous reader wrote: “The reason cases like Huw Edward’s keep happening at the national broadcaster is that, regardless of the magnitude and the awfulness of the crime, and the subsequent scandal it generates, the corporation is assured of its existence as a business.

“The BBC can do whatever they want and they’ll survive. Defund them now,” he added.

Finally, reader Amanda Malas argued that “the BBC should never make ‘stars’ out of mere presenters and then pay them outrageous salaries and pensions” as “this culture seems to produce a mindset in which their ‘stars’ are untouchable.”

‘The BBC used to be one of the world’s few reliable news broadcasters’

Readers also take issue with what they see as unbiased reporting and programming.

For instance, readers Simon Collins argued “the change from genuine neutrality of political views to one of endorsing a clearly Left-wing agenda.

“The BBC acts as if it believes it has a moral right to enforce its socialist agenda upon the entire population as part of a social engineering exercise.”

Chris Hunter recalls: “My favourite programme used to be the news coverage. Until the late 80s, it was entirely impartial and made extreme efforts to be accurate,” and remarks how “the BBC used to be one of the world’s few reliable news broadcasters.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, reader David Perry says the national broadcaster “previously gave its audience and licence payers credit for being able to make up their minds’ and not - sadly, too often these days – be patronised.”

Peter Waite shared: “The BBC needs to wake up to reality. It’s not just the younger audience deserting it. People are thoroughly fed up with being treated like nursery school children and spoon-fed a load of divisive rubbish.”

Reader Keith Taylor describes how they “find much of it impossible to watch it listen to without being angered by an obviously woke agenda that is clearly steered towards popular narratives away from those of the majority of the indigenous population.”

“Get rid of your arrogant and politically biased woke presenters and you might begin to get somewhere,” argues Nicholas Morley. Similarly, reader Andrew Kevill recommends that the BBC “recruit people in senior managerial, policy-making and editorial roles – especially in news – who personally believe in objective and politically neutral reporting of news.

Andrew continues: “‘Neutral’ should be calibrated against the culture of the nation – which is not the culture of middle-class, Left-wing London.”

Likewise, Lesley Hannell said the broadcaster “no longer just entertains, it feels it has to ‘educate’ as well – according to its own narrative. It claims to reflect public consensus but that is not the case.

“The BBC is are out of touch with the public and just comes across as patronising.”

‘Stop trying to be moralistic and focus on quality’

Other Telegraph readers called for higher-quality programming.

Simon Collins explains how “myself and nearly all my friends no longer watch BBC due to poor quality and internet alternatives such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.”

William Edwards weighs in, stating the BBC “used to be very good at drama, both on the TV and radio,” and recommends they “stop trying to be preachy and focus on quality.”

Moira Chestnut calls for “nature programmes,” as she calls the broadcaster used to offer “a variety of programmes that didn’t always seem to be pushing a London-centric viewpoint.”

Chris Hunter misses the BBC’s “large numbers of foreign correspondents who lived in the countries they were reporting about, and were capable of providing high-quality reporting from foreign parts.

“I also enjoyed being able to listen to World Service when I was travelling abroad.”

BBC World Service newsreaders during the Falklands War - PA

Echoing this view, David Fairburn believes the BBC should recover “its place in the world” and argues “the world service was the jewel in its crown.

“I had a sense of pride when I was abroad and natives would come up to me and mention the BBC World Service and give it – and Kevin Keegan – the thumbs up.”