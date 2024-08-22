Three charged with murder after death of man in Fosse Way prison in Leicester

Three men have been charged with murder after the death of a man in prison.

A 31-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at HMP Fosse Way in Leicester on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Shaan Karim, 38, Thierry Robinson, 21, and Ashirie Smith, 18, have all been charged with murder.

Two men, aged 27 and 28, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.

A sixth man, aged 35, was also previously released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Karim, Robinson and Smith have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on Friday.

