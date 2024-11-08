Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death

STORY: Three people have been charged in relation to former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old died in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, shocking the world and leaving questions about how it happened.

A 911 call from a hotel employee the day Payne died warned he was acting aggressively and could have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

An autopsy revealed the former singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he died, said a prosecutor’s office in a statement on Thursday.

Those charged include a suspected drug dealer, a hotel employee and a person close to the singer, authorities said.

All are accused of playing a role in giving Payne the drugs.

None of those charged were named, but will be notified and are prohibited from leaving the country, according to the statement.

The hotel employee is accused of giving Payne cocaine at least twice during his stay.

The alleged drug dealer is said to have provided it twice more two days before Payne’s death.

Authorities said the person who was visiting with Payne is also charged with “abandonment of a person followed by death.”

Prosecutors say the investigation will continue.

Payne’s body was handed over to his father last weekend and flown back to England.