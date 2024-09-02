Three charged over '£136,000 gunpoint robbery' at Hounslow Post Office

Three people have been charged over an alleged armed robbery in which more than £130,000 was stolen from a Post Office in west London.

Met officers investigating the incident raided several properties on Friday and arrested two men and two women, three of whom have been charged and are due in court later this month.

A man reportedly entered the Post Office in Brabazon Road on April 1, where he threatened a shopkeeper with what they believed to be a gun and demanded cash.

He is said to have forced a staff member to access the safe room, where he is suspected of stealing £136,774.44.

He allegedly then ordered both employees into a back room where he removed a CCTV hard drive, before escaping.

The incident took place at the Post Office counter within a Go Local Xtra convenience store. Flying Squad officers responded immediately, said Scotland yard.

A man was charged over the alleged robbery in April.

Detectives believed it could have been part of a wider conspiracy involving other people.

On Friday, they raided several properties in London, Surrey and Hampshire. They arrested two men aged 38 and 65, and two women aged 39 and 44 for conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to possess criminal property, and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The 65-year-old was released on bail while the other three suspects were charged with the three offences and remanded in custody by Wimbledon Magistrates.

They are due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on September 27,

Detective Inspector Ari Yoganathan, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know our communities stand firm with us against the use of firearms and support us in our efforts to tackle robbery.

“We are committed to reducing crime that impacts our communities and keeping residents, businesses and staff safe.”