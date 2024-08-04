Five charged with violent disorder over Liverpool unrest

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the behaviour seen was "completely unacceptable" [PA Media]

Five men have been charged with violent disorder after groups clashed with police in Liverpool.

About 1,500 people who had broken away from two separate protests were involved in a stand-off at the Pier Head on Saturday, before bricks, bottles and canisters were thrown at police.

A 35-year-old from Lincoln, a 45-year-old from Ellesmere Port, a 41-year-old from Kirkdale and a 29-year-old from Liverpool, who was also charged with arson, have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday.

A 69-year-old man from Walton has also been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to later unrest on County Road in Walton on Saturday.

Merseyside Police said the charges related to a group who were seen charging and swearing at officers on Stanley Street, missiles being thrown at police on Paradise Street and an attempt to set a police van on fire on William Brown Street.

The force said two officers suffered injuries and some local businesses were damaged and looted.

About 1,500 people gathered in rival protests at the Pier Head before trouble broke out [Reuters]

Speaking on Saturday, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the behaviour seen in the disorder was "completely unacceptable".

"What should have been a sunny Saturday on the historic waterfront to be enjoyed by people of all ages turned into an afternoon of unashamed disorder and violence," she said.

"We have heard reports of families having to run away from the area, some of whom had brought children to see the Disney Princess cruise ship docked nearby."

She added that her officers had "put themselves in harm’s way in order to protect the wider community" and she was "incredibly proud of the bravery, resilience and professionalism they have displayed".

