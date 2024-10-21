Three children kidnapped in Fayette County. Two people charged, police say

Lights are illuminated on a Lexington Police Department cruiser in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Two people have been arrested after police say they kidnapped three children from Fayette County and took them to Delaware.

Crimes Against Children detectives were notified on Oct. 7 that three children were kidnapped by two “non-custodial family members,” according to the Lexington Police Department.

Detectives identified the vehicle in which the children were being transported, and troopers in Delaware stopped it.

Ashley Brown, 29, and Kolene Shahan, 50, were arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping.

The ages of the children were not reported.