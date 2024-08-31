Three children and man found dead in Surrey house

Three children and a man have been found dead in a house in Surrey.

Police discovered their bodies in a property in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames, at around 1.15pm on Saturday.

An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths, though Surrey Police believes it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

Their next of kin are aware and will be supported by specialist officers.

The force has also completed a mandatory referral to police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous police contact with those involved.

Bremer Road is currently closed.

Chief Inspector Lucy Sanders said: “This is a tragic loss of life in our community and we are working to establish exactly what has occurred.

“There is currently a significant police presence at the location, and in the surrounding area, and we would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding whilst we conduct our investigation.”