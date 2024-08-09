Three children treated after multi-vehicle crash

Two girls and a boy were injured in the crash [Getty Images]

Three children have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash that has closed part of the M6.

West Midlands Ambulance service said it was called to the M6 northbound at junction two near Ansty, Coventry, just after 11:00 BST.

The children, two girls and a boy, were treated for injuries not thought to be serious, and were taken to the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.

"The M6 is closed from junction two to junction two of the M69, and is likely to remain so for some time," said Warwickshire Police.

"Please avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible."

