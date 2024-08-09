Three Columbia University deans resign after exchanging ‘anti-Semitic’ text messages

Three Columbia University deans have resigned after exchanging “anti-Semitic” text messages while Jewish speakers raised concerns about prejudice on campus.

Susan Chang-Kim, Cristen Kromm and Matthew Patashnick had been suspended but not sacked after the messages were leaked to the Washington Free Beacon following a panel discussion about Jewish life on May 31.

A fourth official, Josef Sorett, remained in his position after publicly apologising for his actions. The other three did not issue a public apology.

In the texts, which proved a major embarrassment for an institution already grappling with accusations of anti-Semitism, one dean suggested a Jewish speaker was playing up concerns to raise money.

Another dean sent vomit emojis when a college newspaper opinion piece authored by a local rabbi was mentioned.

Students set up camp at Columbia University earlier this year in protest against Israel's war in Gaza - Caitlin Ochs

Nemat Shafik, the university president, placed the three trio on indefinite leave in June pending an investigation.

“The incident revealed behaviour and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient anti-Semitic tropes,” she said in an open letter last month.

“Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our university’s values and the standards we must uphold in our community.”

The deans did not respond to calls when approached by The New York Times.

Ms Chang-Kim was the university’s vice-dean and chief administrative officer; Ms Kromm, the dean of undergraduate student life and Mr Patashnick, the associate dean for student and family support.

Samantha Slater, a Columbia spokesman, confirmed the resignations by email but did not provide further comment.

Wave of new pro-Palestinian activism

It comes as university administrators brace for what is expected to be another wave of pro-Palestinian activism in the autumn.

Pro-Palestinian vandals attacked the apartment building of Columbia’s chief operating officer on Thursday morning, splashing red paint on the floor and releasing insects into the foyer.

In April, demonstrators erected dozens of tents on the university’s lawn, demanding that Columbia support a ceasefire in Gaza and divest from Israeli funds.

Lady Shafik, a former Whitehall mandarin, called in police to deal with the protest after some students were filmed shouting anti-Semitic abuse, and officers made more than 100 arrests.

Before Israel launched its military action in Gaza, Columbia student groups signed a letter hailing the Oct 7 massacre as an “unprecedented historic moment” and declaring their “full solidarity”.

Shai Davidai, a Jewish professor, told The Telegraph in May that Jewish students had been forced to abandon their lessons while openly pro-Hamas academics radicalised their peers.

Prof Davidai, one of Columbia’s most prominent Jewish voices, made headlines when he was shut out of the campus in April – apparently because the university could not guarantee his safety.